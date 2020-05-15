Malcolm Neale Henderson III
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malcolm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Malcolm Neale Henderson II, 59, of Edinburg, VA died May 13, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.

He was born September 25, 1960 in Washington D.C. and was a son of the late Malcolm Neale and Marion Panos Henderson.
He owned and operated M & N Henderson, Inc.

On November 25, 2000 he married the former Lorraine Weatherholtz, who survives.

Also surviving is one daughter, Kayce Henderson of Fairfax, VA; one sister, Janice Henderson of Oakton, VA; one brother, Brian Lee Henderson of Reston, VA; a number of nieces and nephews.

Two sisters, Donna Jean Roddy and Elizabeth Sue Onoffrey, preceded him in death.

Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA 22815
540-896-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved