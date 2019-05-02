Manfred (Manny) Gustav Goetz, 80, of Edinburg, VA, passed peacefully at his home April 30, 2019.
Manfred was born June 20, 1938 in Germany. He moved to the United States in 1958.
Manfred worked as a custom home builder and developer in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley regions.
He loved to make people laugh and was a very devoted husband and father. His best title was known as âOpaã for which he will always be remembered by everyone he met.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosemarie H. Goetz, originally from Germany. He is also survived by his five children: son, Manny Goetz and wife Linda of Livingston, Montana; daughter, Alice Spears and husband Danny of Fairfax, Virginia; daughter, Brigitte Smith and husband Tom of Edinburg, Virginia; son, Daniel Goetz of Statesville, North Carolina; and daughter, Rosey Goetz of Edinburg, Virginia. Also, surviving are his eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Manfred to the , , or Sentara Hospice Services.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 2, 2019