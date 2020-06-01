Manuel Lee Payne, 73, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Payne was born June 1, 1946 in The Plains, Virginia son of the late Mack Jackson and Beatrice Payne.
He was a truck driver for Winchester Building Supply and member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Scott Payne whom he married on August 28, 1972; son, Bryan K. Scott and Becky Mauck of Edinburg; two sisters, Delores (Susie) Carter of Suitland, MD, and Sunita Payne and husband Carlton of Temple Hills, MD; five grandchildren, Zach Mauck, Tierra Scott, Tamra Scott, Tycara Scott and Brevin Scott; favorite niece Elaine Payne; nieces, Pamela Scott-Green and husband John, Akila Scott Bly and husband Corey and Valeria Whitmore; nephew Joey Nickens, Jr. and great niece Marissa Green.
He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Charles Payne, Joan Payne, Arthur Hill, Richard Hill, Charles Hill and Minnie Whitmore.
Manuel loved to fish and hunt and watch Nascar and Drag races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 1, 2020.