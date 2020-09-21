1/
Manuel Ray Miller
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Manuel Ray Miller, 68, of Timberville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Miller was born April 10, 1952 in New Market, son of the late Douglas Augustine Miller and Evelyn Elizabeth Sager Miller. He was a 1970 graduate of Stonewall High School. He retired from the Cherokee Casino in North Carolina and formerly worked at Walker, Blue Ridge Truss, Howell Metal and Holtzman Oil.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Alice Simmons Miller whom he married on January 1, 1970; son, Travis Ray Miller of Bridgewater; daughter, Amy Carol Miklos and husband Brian of Mount Pleasant, TX.; brother, Roger D. Miller and wife Wilma E. of Mt. Jackson; sister, Linda E. Peer of Maurertown; four grandchildren, Bryan, Tyler and Emily Miklos, and Marleigh Miller. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Miller.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved