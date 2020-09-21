Manuel Ray Miller, 68, of Timberville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Miller was born April 10, 1952 in New Market, son of the late Douglas Augustine Miller and Evelyn Elizabeth Sager Miller. He was a 1970 graduate of Stonewall High School. He retired from the Cherokee Casino in North Carolina and formerly worked at Walker, Blue Ridge Truss, Howell Metal and Holtzman Oil.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Alice Simmons Miller whom he married on January 1, 1970; son, Travis Ray Miller of Bridgewater; daughter, Amy Carol Miklos and husband Brian of Mount Pleasant, TX.; brother, Roger D. Miller and wife Wilma E. of Mt. Jackson; sister, Linda E. Peer of Maurertown; four grandchildren, Bryan, Tyler and Emily Miklos, and Marleigh Miller. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Miller.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.