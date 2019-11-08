Marcia Beeler died October 30th at Lansdowne Hospital, she was 77 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard and two sons, Ronald and Mark, Ronnie's wife Ronda and four children, Russ, Ruth, Roxanna, and Reece. Mark's wife Melanie and two children, Garrett and Jax and one great grandson Maui.
She was predeceased by her sister Jane Boyles of Toms Brook a year earlier. She was the daughter of William and Doris Fisher.
Marcia was a kindhearted, devoted mother, a loving wife, an adored grandmother and a faithful servant and she will be missed dearly.
She will be laid to rest at Mt. Hebron Cemetery near Strasburg, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 8, 2019