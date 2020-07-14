1/1
Marcia L. Greene
Marcia L. Greene, 64, died on Wednesday, July 9 at Winchester Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Marcia was a resident of Warren County, VA for the past 20 years, along with her husband, Stephen C. Greene. She was employed in financial administration for her whole career, most recently providing service to small businesses in the Shenandoah Valley.

Marcia and Steve enjoyed fishing and travel, which they did frequently with family members. They particularly relished deep-sea fishing from the Keys and visits to Steve's family's lake in Alabama. They liked card playing, Mexican Train Dominos, board games and relaxing at their Shenandoah River property.

Marcia is survived by her husband, Stephen Greene, and her siblings: William Gentry (Annette) Jan (Mike Dunn), Steve Gentry (Barbara) Karen (Tico Reinaldo) and Nadine (Jay Smith) plus her brothers/sisters-in law and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Throughout her battle with cancer, Marcia was a fighter. She never gave up. Nor did her devoted husband and caregiver. Through numerous reversals they addressed one complication after another with a brave and tenacious spirit. Together, she and Steve kept hope alive and expressed sincere gratitude to the men and women who provided her professional care.

Marcia is remembered by friends and family for her generosity, kindness and love of family. Marcia was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.

Contributions in Marcia's name can be made to American Cancer Society.

Services will be held at a later date.

From inside his broken heart, Marcia's husband Steve urges you - DON'T SMOKE.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 14, 2020.
