

Marcy Lynn Gineris, 45, of Woodstock, VA, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



Marcy was born on November 9, 1974 in Greensburg, PA, and was the daughter of Lee Sterner and the late Deborah (Balko) Sterner of Woodstock VA.



She was a graduate California University of Pennsylvania, and served as a web site designer during her career. She retired from Eastern Mennonite University. Marcy enjoyed reading, the beach, music, caring for her family and spending time with her grandson Liam.



She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Jeff Gineris of Woodstock, VA; one daughter, Kathrine Hullihen and husband Jamie of Edinburg, VA and son Connor Lee of the home; one grandchild, Liam Hullihen, a sister, Lisa Sterner of Christiansburg, VA and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Services will be held at a later time.

