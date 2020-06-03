Marcy Lynn Gineris
1974 - 2020
Marcy Lynn Gineris, 45, of Woodstock, VA, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Marcy was born on November 9, 1974 in Greensburg, PA, and was the daughter of Lee Sterner and the late Deborah (Balko) Sterner of Woodstock VA.

She was a graduate California University of Pennsylvania, and served as a web site designer during her career. She retired from Eastern Mennonite University. Marcy enjoyed reading, the beach, music, caring for her family and spending time with her grandson Liam.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Jeff Gineris of Woodstock, VA; one daughter, Kathrine Hullihen and husband Jamie of Edinburg, VA and son Connor Lee of the home; one grandchild, Liam Hullihen, a sister, Lisa Sterner of Christiansburg, VA and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at a later time.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Elisabeth
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss.....let me know if need anything
HL Cubbage
Friend
June 2, 2020
I knew Marcy from being in the band with her at Cal U. She was always a very nice person. Im sorry for the familys loss. May she rest peacefully. - Kathy Polakovsky Grosser
Kathy Grosser
Friend
June 2, 2020
Jeff and family my hearts is heavy for you all at this time. I pray for comfort and may God be with you all.. Jeff I'm here anytime you need anybody to talk to
Joe Simons
Coworker
June 2, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I met Marcy when our sons started preschool. It was always nice seeing her around school or out in the community and catching up. I'm going to miss seeing her sweet smile and catching up from time to time. Thinking of the family and keeping them on my prayers.
Katie Maher
Friend
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frances Malone
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and the family.
Ray & Lisa Hensley
Friend
June 2, 2020
I did not know Marcy personally I went to school with Jeff and he was and is a great friend. I know that if Jeff chose her , she as well was a great friend/person. I really am sad for the family and wish you the best in the future. Jeff be strong for the kids. You guys are in our Prayers, GOD BLESS ....
Javier Angel Rodriguez
Friend
June 2, 2020
Jeff,
Amy and I are so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve Gineris
Family
