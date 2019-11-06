Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Chadwell. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Panorama Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret Ann Chadwell, 74, of Huntly, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Sammy Campbell officiating.



Ann was born on November 27, 1944, in Fauquier County, Virginia daughter of the late Roy T. Williams and Laura Virginia Elkins Fidler. She worked for many years for Aileen, Inc. and retired from Mad Bomber in Winchester. Ann had a great passion for life and always enjoyed helping others. Her children were the high light of her life and the grandchildren brought so much joy to her. Ann loved to walk she would walk 3 miles a day around the K-Mart and Foodlion parking lot, picking up change and would donate all she found to the Food Pantry of Chester Gap Baptist Church. She said she met so many nice people during those long walks. She was married to the late Lawrence E. Chadwell.



Surviving are her children Penny Kardis and husband Phillip of Summit, New Jersey, Dora Lee McMichael and husband Kevin of Berryville, and Ed Chadwell and wife Crystal of Front Royal; step-son Ronnie Chadwell of Front Royal; two brothers Charles Fidler of Mount Jackson and Bobby Williams of Chester Gap; two half-sisters Margie Woltersburger and Terry Jarrett both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Jamie McMichael, Chad McMichael and wife Lourdes, Jacob McMichael, Cora Kardis. Alex Kardis, Nick Kardis, Maggie Kardis, Hailey Chadwell, Keri Chadwell; and one great-grandson Jason.



Ann was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother Winnie Williams; and two brothers Earl "Bubbles" Williams and George Williams.



The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to the Chester Gap Food Bank.



