Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret Ann Reedy Hall "Margie", 81, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.



A celebration of Margie's life is being planned for a future date to be held in the Northern Virginia area.



Margie was born October 30, 1937, in Philippi, West Virginia, the youngest of 10 siblings and was raised from the age of 10 by her sisters in Falls Church, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida.



Margie was a talented cook, baker, and seamstress. She served on the Altar Guild and as President of the Church Women at Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Mclean, Virginia. In mid-life she became a Certified Public Accountant Assistant and broadened her horizons with a series of jobs in the financial field, in all of which she received accolades from her colleagues and employers. After retirement she used her financial skills to volunteer in assisting residents of Fairfax County with tax preparation.



Margie was always on the move. She belonged to a line-dancing club and was the recipient of the "First One In" award from the 5:30 a.m. swim at the Yorktown Pool from 1982-2008. She will be missed by more people than can be counted, and more than words can express.



She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George Vernon Hall, Jr., her beloved daughter, Cherri Hall, her son-in-law, Brian Douville, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.



You may submit condolences directly to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Hall. Margaret Ann Reedy Hall "Margie", 81, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.A celebration of Margie's life is being planned for a future date to be held in the Northern Virginia area.Margie was born October 30, 1937, in Philippi, West Virginia, the youngest of 10 siblings and was raised from the age of 10 by her sisters in Falls Church, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida.Margie was a talented cook, baker, and seamstress. She served on the Altar Guild and as President of the Church Women at Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Mclean, Virginia. In mid-life she became a Certified Public Accountant Assistant and broadened her horizons with a series of jobs in the financial field, in all of which she received accolades from her colleagues and employers. After retirement she used her financial skills to volunteer in assisting residents of Fairfax County with tax preparation.Margie was always on the move. She belonged to a line-dancing club and was the recipient of the "First One In" award from the 5:30 a.m. swim at the Yorktown Pool from 1982-2008. She will be missed by more people than can be counted, and more than words can express.She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, George Vernon Hall, Jr., her beloved daughter, Cherri Hall, her son-in-law, Brian Douville, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.You may submit condolences directly to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Hall. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close