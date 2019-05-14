Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Andrews) Burke. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret Andrews Burke, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Carrie Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.



Mrs. Burke was born September 10, 1932 in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late James Franklin Andrews and Amanda Knight Andrews.



She was a member of the Front Royal Presbyterian Church since 1965.



She worked for many years for the Warren Sentinel.



She was married to the late Luther Franklin Burke, who preceded her in death in 2008.



Surviving are her daughter, Linda B. Funk and husband Larry of Front Royal; one son, Allen Luther Burke and wife Margaret of Orlando, Florida; one sister, Mildred Cornwell of Front Royal; three grandsons, William Michael Funk and fiancee Tessa Matthews of Front Royal, and Luther "Luke" Thomas Burke and Robert "Robbie" Franklin Burke, both of Orlando, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Bryce Michael Funk of Elkton, and Landry Michael Funk and Paisleigh Nicole Funk, both of Front Royal; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Catherine Showers.



Pallbearers will be William Funk, Choo Jenkins, David Carter Jr., William Burke II, Luther "Luke" Thomas Burke, and Chris Harvey.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



