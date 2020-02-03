Margaret Elizabeth Morris, 90, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at Lynn Care of Front Royal.
A graveside service for Ms. Morris will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. John Haynes, Jr. officiating.
Ms. Morris was born in the Fishers Hill community on September 27, 1929 a daughter of the late Wilbert Webster and Anna Mary Airheart Morris. She was a member of Strasburg United Methodist Church and a retired school teacher having taught fourth and fifth grade in Warrenton, VA for 30 years. She was a member of the Retired Teaches Association and the Gene Autry Fan Club.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings, Jean Duffield, Betty Wright, Donald "Donnie" Morris, and infant brother, Roger Allen Morris.
Survivors include her siblings, Mary Funk of Strasburg, Mildred Dawson of Venezuela; a special niece, Tonya Duffield along with numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials may be made to a local SPCA of choice.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Ms. Margaret Morris.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 3, 2020