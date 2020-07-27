Margaret Ellen Barden, 82, of Timberville, VA died peacefully on July 22, 2020 at her residence.
Margaret was born September 10, 1937 in Washington DC to the late Lambert and Ruth Copeland Berryman.
Margaret, who was known by all as Peggy, was a faithful employee of Exxon in Reston and Herndon for a number of years. During her time with the company, Peggy fostered a sense of community and belonging to all who knew her. From passersby to regular visitors, everyone knew Peggy to be welcoming, kind, and supportive.
Not only was Peggy a pillar of support in her community, but she remained a pillar of support for her family and friends. She opened her home to those who needed it most and never hesitated to extend aid to those she loved.
As the matriarch of the family, she is survived by five daughters, Ruth Fagg of Manassas, Tacey Garrett of Herndon, Barbara Coates of Timberville, Virginia Barden of Sterling, Joan Scott of Sterling; one son, Henry T. Barden IV of Florida; three sisters, Evelyn of Stafford, Mary of Florida, Francis of Culpeper; 22 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and her legacy will live on through her family.
Five siblings preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Please send flowers to the Barden residence.
