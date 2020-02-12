Margaret Florance Barb, 81, of Mount Jackson passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Margaret was born on August 10, 1938 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Harlon Columbus Miller and Rachael Funkhouser Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denny Barb, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Mike and wife, Donna, Dale and husband, Larry, Connie and companion, Greg, Karen and husband, George, and Neil and wife, Sue; her siblings, Pauline Barb of Mount Jackson, Mildred Barb of Marshall, Willard Miller of Marshall, Sue Ballenge of Timberville, and Larry Miller of Basye; thirteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and eleven great-great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service being held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Otis Frye officiating. Burial will follow at the Stoney Creek Cemetery.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
