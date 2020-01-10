Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater 208 South Main Street Bridgewater , VA 22812 (540)-828-2542 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bridgewater Church of the Brethren Send Flowers Obituary



Margaret Schmidt Garner, age 93, of Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 at her home. Born October 29, 1926, in Altamont, Maryland, the daughter of William Henry and Dora Steiding Schmidt, she was third in a family of six daughters.



Following graduation from Oakland High School, Oakland, Maryland, in 1943, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Bridgewater College in 1946. On June 15, 1947, Margaret married Rev. Glenn S. Garner, who predeceased her on October 15, 2016 after celebrating 69 years together. She continued her education at Bethany Seminary in Chicago, Illinois, James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia. She loved her role as mother to their two daughters Nancy Garner, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Karen Garner, of Bentonville, Virginia.



Through the years, many happy memories were made. The Garner family enjoyed camping with a small travel trailer, attending annual church conferences and traveling throughout most of the lower 48 states.



Margaret, who will be remembered for her gracious hospitality, was an accomplished homemaker. She loved to try new recipes, delighted in welcoming family and friends to her table, and was an excellent seamstress, crafter, and quilter. She will long be remembered for her unique ministry of sending cards and letters with personalized messages that were often treasured for years.



For over 40 years, Margaret quietly supported her husband as a minister. She was active in many phases of congregational life in the churches he pastored in Virginia and Maryland. She held local, district and regional offices in the Women's Fellowship of the Church of the Brethren, served as a delegate to both District and Annual Conference, and was an active member of Family and Community Education Clubs and the Bridgewater Home Auxiliary. As a staunch supporter of Bridgewater College, she helped found the Dora V. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship as a lasting tribute to her mother.



Margaret was a Home Economics teacher in Garrett County, Maryland, and Rockingham County Schools, Virginia, for 22 years before retirement in 1985. In this role, she served as supervising teacher for 3 colleges and universities, providing classroom oversight for 27 student teachers. As an adult advisor, her Future Homemakers of America youth organizations won state and national awards for excellence.



After retiring in 1991 to Bridgewater, she and Glenn were actively involved as members of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and the Bridgewater Retirement Community, where they established residence in 2004.



She was preceded in death by her 5 sisters: Marie Tasker, Mildred Nethken, Marian Gross, Wilda Fitzwater, and Dolores Poling. Margaret is survived by her two daughters and by nieces and nephews, who fondly remember family gatherings.



Profound appreciation is extended to each clinical, support and administrative staff member of First Choice Hospice, and to Dr. Jonathan Shenk, Dr. Terry Overby, Dr. Earl King, Dr. Robert Vernooy, Dr. Rufus Huffman, Dr. Arlene McCain and their staff.



Words cannot adequately express our heartfelt thanks to Ethel Boyers and Jo Ellen Bowman, and angelic caregivers Faith Hise-Sadler, Maria Hottinger, Sherry Joyner, and Erma Showalter for their countless hours of flawless care, attention to detail and unending love.



A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Chris Zepp, Associate Pastor, officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Dora V. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship Fund, 402 E. College Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater. Online condolences may be shared at Margaret Schmidt Garner, age 93, of Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away peacefully January 5, 2020 at her home. Born October 29, 1926, in Altamont, Maryland, the daughter of William Henry and Dora Steiding Schmidt, she was third in a family of six daughters.Following graduation from Oakland High School, Oakland, Maryland, in 1943, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from Bridgewater College in 1946. On June 15, 1947, Margaret married Rev. Glenn S. Garner, who predeceased her on October 15, 2016 after celebrating 69 years together. She continued her education at Bethany Seminary in Chicago, Illinois, James Madison University and Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia. She loved her role as mother to their two daughters Nancy Garner, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Karen Garner, of Bentonville, Virginia.Through the years, many happy memories were made. The Garner family enjoyed camping with a small travel trailer, attending annual church conferences and traveling throughout most of the lower 48 states.Margaret, who will be remembered for her gracious hospitality, was an accomplished homemaker. She loved to try new recipes, delighted in welcoming family and friends to her table, and was an excellent seamstress, crafter, and quilter. She will long be remembered for her unique ministry of sending cards and letters with personalized messages that were often treasured for years.For over 40 years, Margaret quietly supported her husband as a minister. She was active in many phases of congregational life in the churches he pastored in Virginia and Maryland. She held local, district and regional offices in the Women's Fellowship of the Church of the Brethren, served as a delegate to both District and Annual Conference, and was an active member of Family and Community Education Clubs and the Bridgewater Home Auxiliary. As a staunch supporter of Bridgewater College, she helped found the Dora V. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship as a lasting tribute to her mother.Margaret was a Home Economics teacher in Garrett County, Maryland, and Rockingham County Schools, Virginia, for 22 years before retirement in 1985. In this role, she served as supervising teacher for 3 colleges and universities, providing classroom oversight for 27 student teachers. As an adult advisor, her Future Homemakers of America youth organizations won state and national awards for excellence.After retiring in 1991 to Bridgewater, she and Glenn were actively involved as members of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and the Bridgewater Retirement Community, where they established residence in 2004.She was preceded in death by her 5 sisters: Marie Tasker, Mildred Nethken, Marian Gross, Wilda Fitzwater, and Dolores Poling. Margaret is survived by her two daughters and by nieces and nephews, who fondly remember family gatherings.Profound appreciation is extended to each clinical, support and administrative staff member of First Choice Hospice, and to Dr. Jonathan Shenk, Dr. Terry Overby, Dr. Earl King, Dr. Robert Vernooy, Dr. Rufus Huffman, Dr. Arlene McCain and their staff.Words cannot adequately express our heartfelt thanks to Ethel Boyers and Jo Ellen Bowman, and angelic caregivers Faith Hise-Sadler, Maria Hottinger, Sherry Joyner, and Erma Showalter for their countless hours of flawless care, attention to detail and unending love.A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with Chris Zepp, Associate Pastor, officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Dora V. Schmidt Memorial Scholarship Fund, 402 E. College Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater. Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close