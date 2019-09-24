Margaret K. Laing Reel, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, in Shenandoah Senior Living.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett's Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.
Mrs. Reel was born on January 20, 1933, in Luray, Virginia, daughter of the late Eugene Bryan Laing, Sr. and Ethel Ester Laing. She was a member of Bennett's Chapel Church for many years. She will be long remembered for her sweet smile and kind heart.
Surviving are her children Jean K. Settle (Billy), Odessa Heflin (Chuck), Brainard "J.R." Coffey (Becky), Buddy Reel (Nancy), Thelma Ring (Bruce) and Derek Reel (Sharon); one brother Thomas Lee Laing (Susie); her sister-in-law and best friend Kathleen Mauck; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Reel was preceded in death by her parents; husband Alfred Garfield Reel, Sr.; sister Elaine Elizabeth Laing; two brothers Eugene Bryan Laing and David Lee Laing; two children Wanda Crawford and Eric Reel; and one grandson David Eugene Siford.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Curry, Bruce Ring, Buddy Reel, Greg Kibler, Larry Heflin, and Alan Hough.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 493 Blackwell Rd #319, Warrenton, VA 20186.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 24, 2019