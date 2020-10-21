1/1
Margaret Louise "Peggy" Brooks
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret (Peggy) Louise Brooks, 77, of Strasburg, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday October 19, 2020.

A memorial service for Mrs. Brooks will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church with Reverend David Howard officiating.

Mrs. Brooks was born April 29, 1943 in Chambersburg PA, the daughter of the late Bill and Louise Booz Swisher.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert, her sister Joyce Swisher of Havre De Grace, MD, son; Matthew Hancock and wife June of Strasburg, VA, grandchild; Samantha Turley and husband Joseph of Stephens City, VA, and great grandchild Logan Turley of Stephens City, VA. Also surviving are 4 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.

Peggy was a Medical Technologist and worked in the laboratories of Winchester Medical Center for 10 years, Technicon (Thermo-Fisher) for 15 years, Johnson & Johnson for 3 years, Valley Bio-medical for 8 years, Valley Health System for 3 years and Aureus Medical Staffing for 10 years. She was proud of her work and felt she made a difference.

She loved to travel, especially to the ocean. Peggy loved the sun and water and longed to be basking on a beach somewhere hot, but it didn't matter where she was off to, she always loved the adventure. Her career in her later years offered her the opportunity to travel as part of her job and she lived all over the country, from Danville, PA to Phoenix, AZ to Casper, WY and Sitka, AK she worked all over the country in small hospitals that needed help with staffing.

Peggy loved to sing, she was always looking for a reason to burst into song. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline's, a yearly participant in the Winchester Medical Center follies, and was a former member of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church choir. She is also a former member of the Strasburg Rotary Club and The American Society of Clinical Pathology.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Brooks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved