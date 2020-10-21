Margaret (Peggy) Louise Brooks, 77, of Strasburg, VA passed away peacefully at her home on Monday October 19, 2020.
A memorial service for Mrs. Brooks will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church with Reverend David Howard officiating.
Mrs. Brooks was born April 29, 1943 in Chambersburg PA, the daughter of the late Bill and Louise Booz Swisher.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert, her sister Joyce Swisher of Havre De Grace, MD, son; Matthew Hancock and wife June of Strasburg, VA, grandchild; Samantha Turley and husband Joseph of Stephens City, VA, and great grandchild Logan Turley of Stephens City, VA. Also surviving are 4 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.
Peggy was a Medical Technologist and worked in the laboratories of Winchester Medical Center for 10 years, Technicon (Thermo-Fisher) for 15 years, Johnson & Johnson for 3 years, Valley Bio-medical for 8 years, Valley Health System for 3 years and Aureus Medical Staffing for 10 years. She was proud of her work and felt she made a difference.
She loved to travel, especially to the ocean. Peggy loved the sun and water and longed to be basking on a beach somewhere hot, but it didn't matter where she was off to, she always loved the adventure. Her career in her later years offered her the opportunity to travel as part of her job and she lived all over the country, from Danville, PA to Phoenix, AZ to Casper, WY and Sitka, AK she worked all over the country in small hospitals that needed help with staffing.
Peggy loved to sing, she was always looking for a reason to burst into song. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline's, a yearly participant in the Winchester Medical Center follies, and was a former member of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church choir. She is also a former member of the Strasburg Rotary Club and The American Society of Clinical Pathology.
