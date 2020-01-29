Margaret Louise "Peggy" McDonald, 84, of Lebanon Church, VA passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence.
A funeral service for Peggy will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Stiefel officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Peggy was born in the Lebanon Church community on August 17, 1935 a daughter of the late Julius Hopewell and Freddie Louise Himelright Beeler. She was a member of the Laurel Hill Christian Church and co-owner of the former Strasburg Appliances. Peggy was very active in the community and formerly served as a member of the Strasburg Vol Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, Strasburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Shenandoah American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 77, Strasburg, the Strasburg Woman of the Moose Chapter 1319. Peggy also worked for many years at the Strasburg Handy Mart. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Walker and Ruth Etta Smith and two brothers in law, Harry Lee McDonald and Edward McDonald.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn William McDonald of Lebanon Church, VA; her siblings, Mae Katherine Barrick of Lebanon Church, VA, Julia O. Heishman of Strasburg, VA, Hazel Brown of Broadway, VA and Erol Beeler and wife, LaRue of Lebanon Church, VA; one brother in law, Emmett Smith of Strasburg, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657 or the Laurel Hill Christian Church, 378 Laurel Hill Way, Lebanon, VA 22641.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. McDonald.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 29, 2020