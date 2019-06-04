Margaret "Margie" Eshelman Seymour of Hampton, FL, went home to be with her Lord Friday, May 31, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Seymore of Hampton, FL; her mother, Lillie Eschelman of Front Royal, VA; her brother, David Eshelman of Richmnd, VA; two step daughters, Cathy and Chrissy Deavers; and several aunts and uncles.
She was predeceased by her dad, Ray Eshelman; two brothers, Jerry and James Eshelman; her sister, Sandy Eshelman Holland; her maternal grandparents, James and Refa Blakely; and her paternal grandparents, Wilson and Lillian Eshelman.
Mrs. Seymour, formerly of Front Royal, VA, was born in August 1963. She was 55 at the time of her passing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 4, 2019