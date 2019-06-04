Northern Virginia Daily

Margaret "Margie" (Eshelman) Seymour (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Margie" (Eshelman) Seymour.
Obituary
Send Flowers


Margaret "Margie" Eshelman Seymour of Hampton, FL, went home to be with her Lord Friday, May 31, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Seymore of Hampton, FL; her mother, Lillie Eschelman of Front Royal, VA; her brother, David Eshelman of Richmnd, VA; two step daughters, Cathy and Chrissy Deavers; and several aunts and uncles.

She was predeceased by her dad, Ray Eshelman; two brothers, Jerry and James Eshelman; her sister, Sandy Eshelman Holland; her maternal grandparents, James and Refa Blakely; and her paternal grandparents, Wilson and Lillian Eshelman.

Mrs. Seymour, formerly of Front Royal, VA, was born in August 1963. She was 55 at the time of her passing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.