Margie (Helsley) Cook (1927 - 2020)
Service Information
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Pine Lutheran Church Cemetery
Obituary
Margie Helsley Bly Cook, 92, of Strasburg and formerly of Mt. Jackson passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Sky View Springs in Luray. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 in St. Mary's Pine Lutheran Church Cemetery. Reverend Karen Van Stee will officiate.

Margie was born August 6, 1927 in Mt. Jackson, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Bessie Estep Helsley. She retired after 40 years from AVTEX in Front Royal. She was a lifetime member with the VFW #2447 with the Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Mary's Pine Lutheran Church and attended Liberty Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by husbands, Charles Leroy "Buck" Bly and John Grove Cook, Jr.; 3 sisters, Gladys Funkhouser, Evelyn Estep and Virginia Showns and 2 brothers, Fred and Richard Helsley.

She is survived by a son, Charles Leroy Bly of Strasburg and a brother Raymond Helsley of Stuarts Draft.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 28, 2020
