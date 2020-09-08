Margretta B. Turner, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA.She was married to the late F. Ellsworth Turner.A walk-through viewing will be 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA.(Please maintain 6-ft distance to comply Covid-19 regulations and wear mask).A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be 12:00 p.m. following the visitation, with Rev. Alfred Woods officiating,In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Front Royal, Virginia.Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, VA.