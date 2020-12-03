Marguerite Bowers, 91, of Woodstock, passed away on Tuesday. December 1, 2020.
She was born on October 2, 1929 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late William David Bowers and Gertie Alice Sibert Bowers.
She was a caregiver, working for Craven Hall Adult Home for ten years, did private setting for Nellie Hoover and Nettie Kibler. Marguerite was a member of the Mount Calvary United Church of Christ, she loved to sing and was a member of the church choir for many years.
Along with her parents, Marguerite was preceded in death by a sister, Isabelle Wetzel and a niece, Marie Barb.
She is survived by a cousin, Betty Cooper.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 2:00 PM at Massanutten Cemetery with Rev. Derek Ritenour officiating.
It is requested the memorial contributions be made to Mount Calvary United Church of Christ, c/o Weldon Miller, 51 Church Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch Bowman's Crossing.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com