Marie Catherine Hamilton, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Reliance Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Hamilton was born on December 23, 1942 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Lovell and Lonnie Ritenour Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Preston E. Hamilton of Front Royal, Virginia; three sons, Mark Hamilton, Michael Stead and Edward Stead; two daughters, Donna Najera and Marie Campbell; brother, Kenneth Smith; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home
