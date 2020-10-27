Marie E. Spence, 73, of Strasburg, VA, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Greenfield Senior Living of Strasburg.
A graveside service for Ms. Spence will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Mount Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mt. Hebron Road, Toms Brook, VA with Rev. David Howard officiating.
Miss Spence was born on December 13, 1946, daughter of the late William and Mollie McClanahan Spence. She was a graduate of Strasburg High School and earned degrees from Shenandoah University and James Madison University. After 35 years of public-school teaching, she retired from James Wood High School where she was a social studies teacher. She was a five-time recipient of "Who's Who Among American teachers."
Miss Spence was a member of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church where she served as Clerk of Session 2005, Bible School teacher, and church historian. She is the author of a two-volume history entitled Reflections Along the Way, personal stories of faith and church life of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church written over several years ending in 1999. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Strasburg Museum. As a local historian, Miss Spence volunteered as a faithful docent at the Strasburg Museum keeping visitors spellbound by her stories regarding the history of our town and surrounding community.
Miss Spence started working for the town of Strasburg in the summer of 2011 as one of the first Tourism Information Specialists continuing part-time at the Hupp's Hill Visitor Center until 2013. She helped visitors by providing local tourism information and enjoyed giving in-depth tours of what was then called the Cedar Creek Battlefield Museum.
Miss Spence played a significant role in encouraging a display of Strasburg's African Americans history at the Strasburg Museum that resulted in approval of an historical marker in the town of Strasburg for Strasburg's African American Schools from the State of Virginia's Department of Historical Resources.
Miss Spence was devoted to the Strasburg Lunch Bunch and gave many talks about holidays, personal safety, and local history. As a board member of the Strasburg Heritage Association, she was a popular teller of ghost stories during the Ghost tours of Strasburg held in late October. She also belonged to the Sassy Lassies, an organization for women of Scottish heritage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to an animal shelter of one's choice.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Ms. Marie Spence.