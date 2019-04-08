Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Ella (Ward) Atchison. View Sign



Marie Ella Atchison, 88,of Edinburg, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Capital Caring in Aldie, VA.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor Cecil Haycock will officiate. A meal will immediately follow at Walkers Chapel Church in Mt. Jackson.



Mrs Atchison was born December 2, 1930 in Edinburg, daughter of the late John Robert and Hattie Fox Ward.



She retired from Wrangler in Woodstock and had worked at Big Apple.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leon Atchison; stepmother, Alice Ward; three brothers; and a sister.



She is survived by five children, Larry Moton and wife Tina of Edinburg, Lavon Runion of Edinburg, John Moton and wife Debbie of Strasburg, Kathy Moton Thompson of Edinburg, and Dixie Moton Braithwaite of W. Melbourne, FL.; two sisters, Betty Cooper and Josephine Painter, both of Edinburg; brother, Wayne Ward of Edinburg; five grandchildren, B.J. Runion, Scott Thompson,Mike Moton, Shaun Moton, and Katrina Miller; five great grandchildren, Katie and Tyler Moton, and Sarah, Charlotte and Jackson Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Carolyn Wetzel and Debbie Wolverton; and her beloved cat, Pumpkin.



The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at 116 N. High Street, Edinburg. Friends may also call at Valley Funeral Service 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Atchison Burial Fund, c/o Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



Online condolences may be left at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



Sign the Guest Book at Marie Ella Atchison, 88,of Edinburg, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Capital Caring in Aldie, VA.A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. Pastor Cecil Haycock will officiate. A meal will immediately follow at Walkers Chapel Church in Mt. Jackson.Mrs Atchison was born December 2, 1930 in Edinburg, daughter of the late John Robert and Hattie Fox Ward.She retired from Wrangler in Woodstock and had worked at Big Apple.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leon Atchison; stepmother, Alice Ward; three brothers; and a sister.She is survived by five children, Larry Moton and wife Tina of Edinburg, Lavon Runion of Edinburg, John Moton and wife Debbie of Strasburg, Kathy Moton Thompson of Edinburg, and Dixie Moton Braithwaite of W. Melbourne, FL.; two sisters, Betty Cooper and Josephine Painter, both of Edinburg; brother, Wayne Ward of Edinburg; five grandchildren, B.J. Runion, Scott Thompson,Mike Moton, Shaun Moton, and Katrina Miller; five great grandchildren, Katie and Tyler Moton, and Sarah, Charlotte and Jackson Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Carolyn Wetzel and Debbie Wolverton; and her beloved cat, Pumpkin.The family will receive friends 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at 116 N. High Street, Edinburg. Friends may also call at Valley Funeral Service 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Atchison Burial Fund, c/o Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch

14116 S. Middle Rd.

Edinburg , VA 22824

540-984-3700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close