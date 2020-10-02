1/
Marie (Derrow) Good
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie Derrow Good, 100, of Broadway, VA passed away September 30, 2020 at Bellaire at Stoneport.

She was born March 5, 1920 in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Raleigh Albert and Ida Catherine Layman Derrow.

Marie was a cafeteria worker with the Rockingham County School System. She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren, and a member of the Women's Fellowship.

On September 26, 1936 she married E. Ray Good, who preceded her in death September 21, 1989.

Surviving is one daughter, Janet C. Ryan of Broadway; one son, Clifton L. Good of Strasburg; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

One grandson preceded her in death.

Pastor Rob Nykamp will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Church of the Brethren, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
148 East Lee Street
Broadway, VA 22815
540-896-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved