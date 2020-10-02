Marie Derrow Good, 100, of Broadway, VA passed away September 30, 2020 at Bellaire at Stoneport.
She was born March 5, 1920 in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Raleigh Albert and Ida Catherine Layman Derrow.
Marie was a cafeteria worker with the Rockingham County School System. She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren, and a member of the Women's Fellowship.
On September 26, 1936 she married E. Ray Good, who preceded her in death September 21, 1989.
Surviving is one daughter, Janet C. Ryan of Broadway; one son, Clifton L. Good of Strasburg; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
One grandson preceded her in death.
Pastor Rob Nykamp will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Church of the Brethren, 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
