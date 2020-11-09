1/
Marie L. Will
1927 - 2020
Marie L. Will, 93, of Mt. Jackson passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Reverends Matthew Diehl and Karen Van Stee will officiate. The funeral home will be open from 10:30 - 5:00 on Monday to sign the guest book.

Marie was born on January 20, 1927 in Mt. Jackson and was the daughter of the late Turner and Elizabeth Sager Lindamood. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Hudson Cross Roads. She was preceded in death by 6 sisters.

Marie is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Clayton Will, her son, Garry Douglas Will of Edinburg, her 2 daughters, Peggy Sue Neff of Quicksburg, and Patsy Jo Myers of Morganton, NC, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and her niece, Betty Jones of Mt. Jackson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Mt. Jackson Fire and Rescue.

A special thanks to her homecare givers for their services and loving care.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 9, 2020.
