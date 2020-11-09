Marie L. Will, 93, of Mt. Jackson passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. A Graveside Service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Reverends Matthew Diehl and Karen Van Stee will officiate. The funeral home will be open from 10:30 - 5:00 on Monday to sign the guest book.
Marie was born on January 20, 1927 in Mt. Jackson and was the daughter of the late Turner and Elizabeth Sager Lindamood. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Hudson Cross Roads. She was preceded in death by 6 sisters.
Marie is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Clayton Will, her son, Garry Douglas Will of Edinburg, her 2 daughters, Peggy Sue Neff of Quicksburg, and Patsy Jo Myers of Morganton, NC, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and her niece, Betty Jones of Mt. Jackson.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Mt. Jackson Fire and Rescue.
A special thanks to her homecare givers for their services and loving care.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
