

Our family lost our rock, our pillar, the one person that loved us the most; that loved us unconditionally and with all her heart, our beautiful and wonderful mother, Marie.



Our mom, Mrs. Marie M. Seip, 87, of Woodstock, VA, born May 6, 1932 in Manhasset, NY to the late Mathilda S. White and Arthur J. White, passed May 1, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur J. White, Jr.; mother, Mathilda S. White; father Arthur J. White and husband Carl A. Seip.



She is survived by her sister, Gladys L. Fischer of Littleton, CO; son, Carl A. Seip of Richmond, VA; Kurt W. Seip of Gaithersburg, MD; grandson, Gideon C. Seip and granddaughter Isabella J. Seip of Richmond, VA.



Mom was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt.



Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and with her dear friends that were her extended "family".



Mom graduated from Amity High School in 1951. After graduating high school, mom worked for Republic Aviation as a secretary before working for Chase Manhattan Bank as a teller. After moving to Woodstock, VA from Floral Park, Long Island, Mom worked for the Shenandoah County Public School system for 23 years. She worked as an Assistant P.E. Teacher at Woodstock Middle School before taking a Teacher's Aide position at W.W. Robinson Primary School. While she was working as a Teacher's Aide, mom also was an Assistant Cheer Coach for the Central High School Falcon's cheerleaders. During this time, Mom also worked as a CNA at a nursing home in Woodstock.



Mom was active in both her church, Shenandoah Community Fellowship and the community of Woodstock. Mom was always willing to try new things, go on spontaneous adventures and do just about anything for a good laugh.



Although we will miss you terribly, you will always be in our hearts. We love you, mom.



A Celebration of life ceremony will take place at a later date.



In lieu flowers, we ask that donations be made in our mother's name to the Marie M. Seip memorial fund at Shenandoah Community Fellowship, 197 Patmos Rd, Woodstock, VA 22664. When making a donation, make checks payable to Shenandoah Community Fellowship and note "Marie M. Seip" in the memo portion of the check.

