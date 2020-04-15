Marie DeHaven Prosser, age 101, of Winchester, VA passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
Marie was born in 1918 in Cherry Run, WV, daughter of the late Isaac L. and Esther L. DeHaven. She graduated from Oldtown High School, Oldtown, MD and Strayer College, Washington, DC. Later in life she graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester. In 1941 she married Cortland R. Prosser, who retired as a Captain in the U.S. Army and, subsequently, preceded her in death in 1978.
Marie worked for the federal government during WWII and later for USAIC and FEMA near Winchester until her retirement in 1978. She was extremely proud of her government service. Marie traveled extensively during her life, living in Okinawa, France, and throughout the United States.
Surviving is her son, John R. Prosser and his wife, Shirley; granddaughter, Tracy L. Prosser and her husband, Grover of Cobden, IL; grandson, H. Reed Prosser and his wife, Claire; and two great grandchildren, Anna and Jack all of Winchester. She deeply loved her family.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Burnt Presbyterian Church Scholarship Fund, 168 Burnt Church Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 15, 2020