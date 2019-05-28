Marie V. (Whitacre) Franklin, 90, passed peacefully from this life to her heavenly life with her Lord and Savior May 24, 2019 at her home, where she resided, for the last 19 years, with her daughter Rosemarie "Rosie" Ramsey and son-in-law James Ramsey.
Marie was born May 12, 1929 in Trone (Frederick Co.) VA, the daughter of the late Ira O. and Retha (Hicks) Whitacre.
She married Herbert J. Franklin December 12, 1948. He passed away November 30, 1998.
Marie retired from Winchester Memorial Hospital where she was a secretarial supervisor in the Radiology Department.
She was an active member of Victory Church.
She was an avid duck pin bowler at Health Center Lanes in Winchester for over 30 years.
She and Herbert enjoyed their second home at Monroe Bay, Colonial Beach, VA for over 25 years, where she loved to fish and water ski. Marie was the ultimate "sun worshipper".
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rosemarie "Rosie" Ramsey (James) of Winchester, and Karen Campbell (Alan) of Winchester; grandchildren, Michael "Mic" Mullins (Cammi) of Aldie, VA, Gary Mullins (Carrissa) of Stephens City, Heather Nattkemper (Maik) of Leesburg, VA, and Gregory Alan Kidd (Fiance Monica) of Frederick County, VA. She is also survived by great granddaughters, Payton, Ryleigh and Taylor Mullins; and great grandsons, Grant Mullins and Brenden Law.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Jackson Franklin; and her siblings, Eva Kirby, Esther Fuller Jackson, Elsie Whirley, Gladys "Peggy" Boston, Hilda Whitacre and Harley Whitacre.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor David Cunsolo and Pastor Hartley Wigfield officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 28, 2019