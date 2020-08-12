1/1
Marilene Gail Lunnie
1951 - 2020
Marilene Gail Lunnie, 68, wife of Pete Lunnie, who survives, passed away at their home, in Edinburg, VA, on Monday, August 10, 2020.

A free spirit who loved life and was loved by many, Marilene was born in Washington DC on August 1, 1951, daughter of the late George and Marie McCaffrey, and grew up in Arlington, VA. She was of the Episcopal faith. She enjoyed a successful career at the law firm of Friedlander, Friedlander & Earman PC in McLean, VA, where she was senior legal secretary. She and Pete, moved from Falls Church, VA to the Shenandoah Valley she loved when they retired in 2014.

In addition to her husband, Marilene is survived by her brother, Danny McCaffrey, of Edinburg and nieces and nephews: Shaun (Becky); Kellen (EJ); Jessica (Wes); Brian; Morgan; and Evan.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Paul McCaffrey; a sister, Sharon Walker (Ronald Dawson); and grandmother, Viola Rue Lefevre, with whom she spent many hours reading and who instilled in her a lifetime enjoyment of books.

She will be missed by the many friends who loved her, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, VA, or a charity of your choice.

Online Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2020.
