

Marilyn K. Hottle, 72, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020.



Marilyn was born in Shenandoah County in 1948. She spent her career as a beloved legal secretary for many attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington D.C. Marilyn also devoted countless hours to numerous dog rescue organizations, working to save as many lives as possible. While she had no children of her own, Marilyn spent her life caring for her family and friends.



Marilyn is survived by two brothers, most notably her younger brother Ralph; nieces, Elizabeth Salmon, Emily Halcon, Jessica Beavers, Erika Hottle; one nephew, Joshua Hottle; as well as several great nieces and nephews who loved her as a grandmother; and her two dogs, Kalli & Lexi.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her memory to her two favorite animal rescue groups: Homeward Trails Animal Rescue and House with a Heart Senior Pet Sanctuary.



The memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store