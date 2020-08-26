It is with great sadness that the family of Marion Audrey McKenzie Irwin announces her passing. Marion passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 86. She was a beloved member of her community and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Marion Audrey McKenzie Irwin was born on May 3, 1934 to the late George and Florence Leith McKenzie in Fort Payne, Alabama. She graduated valedictorian from New Market High School in 1952. Marion eloped and married her best friend, the late Alvin Lee Irwin, on August 31, 1952. They were married 67 years before he passed on September 25, 2019.
Marion is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her children; (son) Douglas Earl and (daughter) Debra Irwin Davis (Michael) along with her sister; Lorraine Vann. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Bobby Irwin, Jr., Davy Vann, Jimmy Vann; Glenda Tusing , and Bonnie Henry always took the time to call and keep in touch with her.
Her grandchildren, Ashlyn Davis Trant (Reuben) Williamsburg, VA, Michael William Davis, Jr. (Ashley) Panama City, FL, and Megan Davis Miller (Joshua) Charlottesville, VA, were the light of her life. She was always bragging on them and gave her heart and soul into being a grandmother. She was the best grandmother to her grandchildren; there was nothing she would not do for them, including long phone conversations while they were in college and spaghetti dinners on Friday nights when they were growing up. Marion was blessed to have four great grandchildren whom she loved and adored; Julia and John-Luke Trant, and Annalee and Michael Davis.
Marion was a Godly woman and loved the Lord. Her family finds peace knowing that she is reunited in heaven with her loving husband. She was a life member of the Quicksburg United Methodist Church in Quicksburg, Virginia where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Marion worked for 45 plus years at the Blue Bell/Wrangler factories in Mount Jackson and Luray.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family is requesting donations be made to the Mt. Jackson Rescue Squad, 6155 Main Street, Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842, in her memory.
The family is honoring the wishes of Marion, as there will be a private burial. There will be a viewing open to the public on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at Heishman Funeral Home in Edinburg, Virginia for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.
Online Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.