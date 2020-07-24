1/1
Marion Clausen Rinker
1933 - 2020
Marion Clausen Rinker, 87, of Woodstock passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Jerome. Pastor Dale Bowers will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Rinker was born February 26, 1933 in Jerome, son of the late Issac Stanley Rinker and Nora Lena Miller-Rinker. He formerly worked as a truck driver for Blue Ridge Poultry, at Massanutten Military Academy, and for 25 years at Edinburg Aileen. He retired after 25 years from the Town of Woodstock. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Coffman-Rinker whom he married on December 24, 1954; daughter, Deborah Kay Rinker-Altizer and husband Robert H. of Manns Choice, PA; sister, Dorcas Specht of Jerome; brother, Galen Rinker of Maryland; two granddaughters, Rachel Danielle Altizer-Taylor and husband Jesse of Windsor, VA, and Carissa Liberty Altizer and fiancee Kevin Jenkins of Maurertown, VA; three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Katelynn and Corbin Taylor; and his beloved cat Rusty. He was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Rinker Funkhouser.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Service, Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
