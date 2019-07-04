Marshall Edward "Mud Puppy" Dokes, 53, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home.
Marshall was born in 1966 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Arthur and Edna Dokes; stepson of Rosa Clark and Garry Kester.
He attended John Handley High School and worked for Heritage Site Development, Inc. in Purcellville, Virginia.
Marshall enjoyed ATV riding and was a member of the Shenandoah Valley ATV Club. He loved to hunt, fish, and go camping.
Marshall would frequent Charlestown Race Track and Casino, loved "wheeling and dealing" while telling a tall tale. He loved to eat and always enjoyed a good meal.
Marshall had a welcoming personality …. he never met a stranger.
He was a member of Shockeysville United Methodist Church.
Marshall married Melissa Byers July 15, 2015 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving, with his wife, are daughters, Tiffanie and Heather Dokes, both of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia and Edlin âSissyã Dokes of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Marshall Dokes, Darian Byers and Zevyn Dokes, all of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Kayden Pyne of Winchester, Virginia, Braelyn, Bentley, and Nova Dokes, all of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and Penelope Byers of Winchester, Virginia; and brothers, Joseph B. Walker and Arthur L. Dokes (Wolfie), both of Winchester, Virginia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Calvin Redman officiating.
Interment will be private.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from July 4 to July 5, 2019