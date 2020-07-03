Martha Anne Mathis Kennedy, of Woodstock, VA, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Martha Anne was born in Lawrenceburg, TN on November 30, 1936 to the late Huford and Bertha Mathis.
In her hometown she met Randy Kennedy and their love soared. Married in 1953, Martha Anne and Randy have been inseparable ever since.
Martha Anne was instrumental in community affairs at the schools all while raising her four children. Being involved in the children's' lives gave her great joy and love. Her influence extended far beyond her own children, as their friends were always welcome in her home.
A devoted wife and mother, she was a member of the Church of Christ. Martha Anne made sure her kids had a strong foundation of Church, Religion, and the teachings of the Bible. Her devotion to the Lord showed in her desire for her children to be good citizens, and she constantly gave back to all. Martha Anne was also a devoted volunteer for Shen Paco for many years.
Martha Anne is survived by her husband Randy; her daughters, Randa Anne Kennedy (Lester Wetzel), Katrina Karoline Stroop (Doug Stroop) and her sons, Randall Kennedy, Jr. (Abbe Kennedy) and Bret Mathis Kennedy (Cathy Kennedy).
"Granny" is survived by grandchildren: Bethany, Gregory, Francie, Randall III, Kelsey, Kolter, Kaleb, Kayten, Boomer, Goosie, Kyle, and Carlin.
Fifteen great grandchildren include: Aiden, Cade, Evan, Issac, Oliver, Mathis, Trivett, Adelynn, Kessley, Ellison, Whitlee, Emerson, Eli, Annabelle, and Knox.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. A special thank you goes out to all of the caregivers that helped with her care over the years.
All services will be private, with a memorial service planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter: 268 Landfill Rd., Edinburg, VA 22824 and to Shen Paco at 1032 Wissler Rd., Quicksburg, VA 22847.
Online condolence can be left at http://www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.