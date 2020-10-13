1/
Martha Jane (Sigler) Proctor
1926 - 2020
Martha Jane Sigler Proctor, 94, of Mt. Jackson, VA, who recently resided in Ashburn, VA passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Ashby Ponds.  A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on October 15, 2020 in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Revered Matthew Diehl will officiate.

Mrs. Proctor was born October 6, 1926 in Shenandoah County and was the daughter of the late John William Sigler, and Fannie Rebecca Moore Sigler. She was a graduate of Triplett High School and attended Strayer Business College in Washington DC. She retired after 37 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington DC. She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Proctor, whom she married on July 14, 1951. Also preceding her in death are 2 sisters, Glenna Zirkle and Reba Kozak and 2 brothers, Marvin and Richard Sigler.

Mrs. Proctor is survived by her daughter, Penthea Ann Craven and husband, Bruce of Clear Brook, VA; her son, John Rockford Proctor and wife Janette of Ashburn, VA; 3 grandchildren, Candice Craven Edens, Kyle John Proctor, and Justin Lee Proctor; 1 great grandchild, Emerson G. Edens; a brother, Dr. Fred Sigler of Ohio and her stepdaughter, Sandra Heyman of Winchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church or a charity of choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
(540) 477-3145
