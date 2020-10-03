Martha Speight Erbach, wife of the Rev. William W. Erbach, Sr., died in her sleep at the age of 84 on October 2, 2020. She was born January 4, 1936 in Suffolk, VA to the late James Shepherd and Fannie Speight.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and great-grandson: Wm. W. Erbach, Jr. with his wife Alison and children Benjamin and Emily; James Grant Erbach and his wife Jacqueline and children Jennifer, Brittany, and James (Buddy), and their grandson Jace; and Lucinda Elizabeth Erbach.
She lived in the home of her dreams in Fishers Hill, VA. For the past 31 years. Her greatest joy was her family. She and Bill were married for 61 years and she traveled with him all over the world. Martha was a member of the Shiloh UMC in Clary, VA. A lifelong choir member, she played piano and flute until recently, often assisting her husband in his church services. Reading and quilting were favorite pastimes.
She received her BSN from Duke University in 1958, a MEd from Georgia State University in 1981, and MSN from Marymount University in 1990.
A member of the Faculty of the School of Nursing at Shenandoah University for 15 years, Martha enjoyed many moments with her fellow colleagues and took great satisfaction in the success of her students.
Besides her children, her greatest accomplishment was starting, with her good friend the Rev. Mrs. Kathleen Monge, the Faith Community Nursing Educational programs at Shenandoah University, Winchester, VA.
There was a quality about Martha that endeared her to everyone. There was no-one who met her who did not respect and love her. In-spite-of physical frailties, she never lagged in spirit or in her witness and service to her Lord and Savior.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Erbach-Monge Scholarship fund for Faith Community Nursing c/o Shenandoah University's Development Department, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Services and burial for Mrs. Erbach will be conducted privately.
