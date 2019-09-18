Martha Virginia "Peggy" Smith, 86, a resident of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her residence.
A graveside service for Mrs. Smith will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Panorama Memorial Gardens with Rev. Stan Thompson and Robert Funkhouser officiating.
Mrs. Smith was born in Strasburg, VA on June 10, 1933 a daughter of the late Delno Cole and Mary Virginia Orndorff Lantz.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Wesley "Smitty" Smith and three siblings, Delno "Sonny" Lantz, Janet L. Brooks Smith and Lillie Mae Ritenour.
Survivors include her children, Howard C. Smith and wife Theresa of Strasburg, VA, Debbie K. Funkhouser and husband Robert of Strasburg, VA and Carolyn Walden and husband Patrick of Toms Brook, VA; her grandchildren, Chasity Funkhouser and Fiance, Daniel Dasher, Howard C. Smith, Jr. and wife Shirley, Patricia Stine and husband Ben, Heather Grabenstein and husband Scott; step grandchildren, Michael Yowell, Glen Yowell and wife Ashlee, Lyndsi Pence and Shane Dasher; her great grandchildren, Katelyn Smith, Hunter Smith, Chelsea Stine, Presley Stine, Bristol Grabenstein, Gracie Mae Grabenstein, Kaylee Jo Grabenstein, step-great grandchildren, Diana Fewell, Jayden Yowell, Alex Yowell, Damion Yowell and Sabastian Yowell; her brother, Leonard Allen "Bucky" Lantz.
Pallbearers will be Robert Funkhouser, Patrick Walden, Daniel Dasher, Howard Smith, Jr. Scott Grabenstein and Ben Stine.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy "Junior" Palmer and Leonard "Bucky" Lantz.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg is serving the family of Mrs. Smith.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 18, 2019