Martin Charles Louis deCourcy, 89, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral mass will be held February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church. Father Michael Dobbins will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mr. deCourcy was born December 4, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Charles M. deCourcy and Anna C. Doyle deCourcy.
He was a Coast Guard veteran of the Korean War and a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church.
He owned deCourcy Construction where he worked with his son, Charlie. He had a great love for the Valley and took pride in his work, such as the restoration on the Shenandoah Vineyard, Edinburg Mill, Springhouse Restaurant and Historic Narrow Passage Inn.
He is survived by five children, Patricia Stafford and husband Randy of Ocala, FL, Charlie deCourcy and wife Carole of Woodstock, Martine McLaughlin and husband G.W. of Edinburg, Denise deCourcy of Lambertville, NJ, and Martin deCourcy and wife Susan of Shawnee, KS; two sisters, Martha Herrmann and husband Walt of Quakertown, PA, and Jane deCourcy of Philadelphia; a brother in law, Paul Herrmann; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Marie Herrmann (Nancy), Virginia (Ginny) Carnley, and a brother, John deCourcy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 28, 2020