Marvin Allan "Bushy" Holliday Sr., 64, of Edinburg, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg. Pastor Tim Miller will officiate.
Burial will be private in Mt. Jackson Cemetery.
Mr. Holliday was born November 3, 1954 in Oklahoma, son of Colleen Snapp McCarty of Strasburg and the late Franklin Holliday.
He was a master gardener for Jim Whitehead and Sheila Cleary in Woodstock.
Allan is also survived by his wife, Rebecca Good Holliday; two sons, Bud Holliday of Edinburg and Nelson Holliday of West Virginia; two sisters, Cathy Nugent and Bonnie Kline, both of Strasburg; brother, Frank Holliday of Maryland; two grandchildren, Cindy Miller of Mt. Jackson and Natasha Kingree of Edinburg; and six great grandchildren, Marcus Ortiz, Makenzie Miller, Matthew Kingree Jr., Merrick Miller, Maison Kingree, and Copper Saylor.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Miller, Cory Saylor, Junior Good, Charles Good, Rick Nugent, Austin Bowman, and Keith Zirkle.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
