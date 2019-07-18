Mary Alice Hunt, 63, of Edinburg, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren. Pastor Dale Bennett will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Mary was born September 14, 1955 in Front Royal, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice Hamilton Smith.
Mary was a blue-ribbon gardener, baker and crafter.
She loved her grandchildren very much, never met a stranger and always put others before her. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Clyde Hunt; a son, Cory Ray Reames Hunt; a daughter, Brandy Payne; three sisters, Diane Denison, Mamie Windle, and Betty White; two brothers, Gregory Lewis and Ervin Ray Smith; four grandchildren, Jessie and Mary Payne,; and Melody and Anya Hunt and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 18, 2019