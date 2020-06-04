Mary Alice Pingley, 84, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
A graveside service for Ms. Pingley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lebanon Church Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Porter officiating.
Mary Alice was born in the Lebanon Church community on October 6, 1935 a daughter of the late Fitzhugh Lee and Elizabeth Katherleen Lindamood Pingley. She was a life member of the Lebanon Lutheran Church where she served as the church secretary for many years. Mary Alice retired from Aileen, Inc. where she worked for 33 years. She then worked at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the cafeteria.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings Lula Mae Stokes, Frances Lee Pingley and a foster brother, Daryl Bauserman.
Survivors include her siblings Bessie Pingley Clem of Strasburg, VA, Lola Bell McDonald of Strasburg, VA, and Ernie Pingley of Strasburg, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Lutheran Church 10120 Middle Road, Lebanon Church, VA 22641or the Shenandoah County Humane Society, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 4, 2020.