Mary Alice Pingley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Alice Pingley, 84, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.

A graveside service for Ms. Pingley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Lebanon Church Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Porter officiating.

Mary Alice was born in the Lebanon Church community on October 6, 1935 a daughter of the late Fitzhugh Lee and Elizabeth Katherleen Lindamood Pingley. She was a life member of the Lebanon Lutheran Church where she served as the church secretary for many years. Mary Alice retired from Aileen, Inc. where she worked for 33 years. She then worked at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the cafeteria.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings Lula Mae Stokes, Frances Lee Pingley and a foster brother, Daryl Bauserman.

Survivors include her siblings Bessie Pingley Clem of Strasburg, VA, Lola Bell McDonald of Strasburg, VA, and Ernie Pingley of Strasburg, VA along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Lebanon Lutheran Church 10120 Middle Road, Lebanon Church, VA 22641or the Shenandoah County Humane Society, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mary Alice Pingley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lebanon Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved