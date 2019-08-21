Mary Allen Sager, 77, of Quicksburg, went to be with her Lord August 20, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mary was born March 26, 1942 in Augusta, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Darryl Allen Chatham and Mary Lorena Scott Chatham.
She was an administrative assistant working for the CIA and then became a caregiver.
Mary was preceded in death by a son, David Sager.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Nelson Sager; three daughters, Terri Hornsby and husband Mark, Shelby Stortecky and husband Jim, and Angel Sager Estridge and husband Thomas; a son, Darren Sager; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Decowski, Shawn Decowski and wife Kassondra, Jennifer Beach and husband Kyle, Joshua Hornsby and wife Stacey, Samantha Riffee and husband Nick, David Sager, and Gabriella Estridge; and six great grandchildren, Trevor, Winter, and Easton Decowski, Lily Beach, and Conner and Mason Riffee.
The family will receive friends at Antioch Church of the Brethren 10-11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. George Bowers officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the or the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 21, 2019