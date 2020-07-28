1/
Mary Ann (Campbell) Chadwell
1956 - 2020
Mary Ann Campbell Chadwell, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held for Mary Ann at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mary Ann was born on November 3, 1956 to her parents, Donald and Johanna Campbell both of Front Royal.

She was preceded by her brother, Ronald Campbell; her maternal grandparents, Anna Maria and Andreas Reinhard; and her paternal grandparents, Mazie and Henry Campbell.

Surviving Mary Ann is her loving husband, Edward "Jackie" Chadwell Jr.; her step-daughter, Dana McClelland (Jack); her grandson, Kane; her sisters, Diana Esteppe (Samuel) and Wanda McMahan (Paul); her sister-in-law, Anne Campbell; her brother, Patrice Reinhard (Petra) of Mainz Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mary Ann enjoyed gardening and walking at Eastham Park feeding all the animals.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy for all of you! May The Lord comfort you with His infinite love in the days ahead.
Vicki Rudacille Davison
Friend
July 27, 2020
We're so sorry for your loss.
Mike and Terri Grove
Friend
