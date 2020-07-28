Mary Ann Campbell Chadwell, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held for Mary Ann at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mary Ann was born on November 3, 1956 to her parents, Donald and Johanna Campbell both of Front Royal.
She was preceded by her brother, Ronald Campbell; her maternal grandparents, Anna Maria and Andreas Reinhard; and her paternal grandparents, Mazie and Henry Campbell.
Surviving Mary Ann is her loving husband, Edward "Jackie" Chadwell Jr.; her step-daughter, Dana McClelland (Jack); her grandson, Kane; her sisters, Diana Esteppe (Samuel) and Wanda McMahan (Paul); her sister-in-law, Anne Campbell; her brother, Patrice Reinhard (Petra) of Mainz Germany; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mary Ann enjoyed gardening and walking at Eastham Park feeding all the animals.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
