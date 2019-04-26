Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Virginia - Charlottesville 305 Rivanna Plaza Drive Suite 102 Charlottesville , VA 22901 (434)-244-0046 Memorial service 2:00 PM Meredith Chapel at the Sunnyside Retirement Center Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Ann Fravel Norville died peacefully April 23, 2019 at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VA, surrounded by family.



She was born December 19, 1927 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Robert Hiram and Anna Hite Williams Fravel.



She married Charles King Norville in December 1948. Together they raised five children.



Mary graduated from Toms Brook High School, attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA, earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at the Medical College of Virginia, and a master's in nursing education from Johns Hopkins University. She was on the faculty of the University of Maryland and Essex Community College, and she wrote the widely adopted textbook, Drug Dosages and Solutions.



Mary is survived by her husband, The Reverend Doctor Charles Norville; children, Margaret Anne Gregor (Henry), Eva Rebecca Silver (Kent), Charles Robert Norville (Valerie Stevens), Mary Elizabeth Hollie (Edwin), and Anna Juliette Norville (Michael Walsh); grandchildren, Alex and Lucy Gregor, Amanda and Lara Silver, Caleb and Emma Norville, Charles Hollie and Erica Spino, and Cora and Fiona Walsh; sister-in-law, Phyllis Fravel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Meredith Chapel at the Sunnyside Retirement Center with Chaplain Will Lowrance officiating.



Burial will be in Snow Creek Cemetery near Statesville, NC at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA.



Sign the Guest Book at Mary Ann Fravel Norville died peacefully April 23, 2019 at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, VA, surrounded by family.She was born December 19, 1927 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Robert Hiram and Anna Hite Williams Fravel.She married Charles King Norville in December 1948. Together they raised five children.Mary graduated from Toms Brook High School, attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA, earned a bachelor's degree in nursing at the Medical College of Virginia, and a master's in nursing education from Johns Hopkins University. She was on the faculty of the University of Maryland and Essex Community College, and she wrote the widely adopted textbook, Drug Dosages and Solutions.Mary is survived by her husband, The Reverend Doctor Charles Norville; children, Margaret Anne Gregor (Henry), Eva Rebecca Silver (Kent), Charles Robert Norville (Valerie Stevens), Mary Elizabeth Hollie (Edwin), and Anna Juliette Norville (Michael Walsh); grandchildren, Alex and Lucy Gregor, Amanda and Lara Silver, Caleb and Emma Norville, Charles Hollie and Erica Spino, and Cora and Fiona Walsh; sister-in-law, Phyllis Fravel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Meredith Chapel at the Sunnyside Retirement Center with Chaplain Will Lowrance officiating.Burial will be in Snow Creek Cemetery near Statesville, NC at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close