Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. John's United Methodist Church 116 South High Street Edinburg , VA Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John's United Methodist Church 116 South High Street Edinburg , VA Burial Following Services Cedarwood Cemetery



Mary Beth Thompson Foltz, 53, of Edinburg passed away July 20, 2019 surrounded by her family after a six year and three month battle with ovarian cancer.



Mary Beth was born June 2, 1966 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Mary Lou Lineweaver Thompson and the late John Harris Thompson, Sr.



Mary Beth married Joe Foltz on April 1, 1989 at St. John's United Methodist Church in Edinburg, VA.



Mary Beth was a loving mother to Johnathan Walter Foltz (Ashton) and Joseph Martin Foltz, all of Edinburg. The family enjoyed many trips together out west and around the United States and Europe.



She is also survived by her brother, John Harris Thompson, Jr. (Barbara); sister, Ann Thompson Shirkey (Stuart); her mother-in-law, Meta Foltz; brother-in-law, G.B. Foltz (Susan); her nephews, Shane, Heath, Ethan, Chase Thompson, Adam Foltz; and nieces, Claire and Lillian Shirkey and Emily Foltz. She is also survived by close members of the Thompson, Lineweaver, Foltz families and numerous close friends.



Mary Beth was predeceased by her father-in-law, Burdette Foltz; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Special thanks to cousins, Karen Dellinger, Donna Locklear, Loretta Short, and Leslie Mitchell for their special love and care during this time.



Mary Beth was a 1984 graduate of Central High School with an advanced diploma and graduated from Bridgewater College in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.



She was the former treasurer and co-owner of C. E. Thompson & Sons Corp. She was a realtor and auctioneer. Mary Beth was an active member of St. Johns United Methodist Church and she served on the Shenandoah County SEAC committee where she assisted many parents in obtaining services for their children with specials needs and also adults. She was also a member the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and held board positions on the former Virginia Building Materials Association and Southern Building Materials Association, a member of the board of the Shenandoah County Home Builders Association and was a past chair of the Edinburg Madison District Memorial Park and Pool and was a den mother for Pack 76 of Edinburg.



Mary Beth enjoyed traveling around the world, entertaining, taking care of her family, and she loved Edinburg and the surrounding communities.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Edinburg Town Pool, P.O. Box 85 Edinburg, VA 22824.



Family night will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. They will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church at 116 South High Street, Edinburg, VA. Burial will follow at Cedarwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



Online condolences may be left at



