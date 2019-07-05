Mary Catherine Long, 96, of Quicksburg, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living in Timberville.
Mrs. Long was born January 5, 1923 in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Jacob Lawrence and Annie Geneva Hepner Wellard.
She was a dairy and beef cattle farmer.
She was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church in Quicksburg.
Mrs. Long is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Solomon Lutheran Church with the Rev. Karen Van Stee officiating. Burial will follow in the Solomon Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be James Wellard Freddie Wellard, Keith Wellard, Stanley Wellard, Donnie Ryman, and Freddie Ryman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Solomon Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 71, Quicksburg, VA 22847.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 5, 2019