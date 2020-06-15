Mary Catherine (Golliday) Long
1940 - 2020
Mary Catherine Golliday Long, 79, of Strasburg, VA passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.

Services and burial for Mrs. Long will be conducted privately.

Mrs. Long was born on July 27, 1940 the daughter of the late William J. and Elsie Strosnider Golliday.

Mrs. Long worked as a seamstress for Blue Bell and Strasburg Manufacturing and she loved to bowl.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Peggy Smith and Shirley Stokes.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Lee Long of Strasburg, VA; her daughter and son in law, Lori Ann and Roger Shafer of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Diana Nicole Shafer and Rachel Kay Shafer; along with one sister Barbara Sue Fravel and husband Dennis of Mt. Jackson, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Long.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
