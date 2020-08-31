Mary Catherine Fogle Smoot, 87 of Toms Brook passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Greenfield of Strasburg. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens, Bobby Funkhouser officiating.
Mary was born on October 14, 1932 in Woodstock, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Bowers Fogle. She worked alongside her husband of 65 years, John as a secretary of Smoot Sales and Services. John preceded her in death on November 2, 2018. Also preceding her in death, a son, Carl Felts and 3 siblings, Anna Coffman, Frank Fogle, Jr., and Calvin Fogle.
Mary is survived by her special nieces and nephews; her special friend and caregiver, Marie Neff; brother in law, Clayton Smoot, and his wife Peggy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Matthew Lutheran Church 208 Sand Ridge Rd, Toms Brook, VA 22660 or Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
