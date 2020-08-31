1/1
Mary Catherine (Fogle) Smoot
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Catherine Fogle Smoot, 87 of Toms Brook passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Greenfield of Strasburg. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Sunset View Memorial Gardens, Bobby Funkhouser officiating.

Mary was born on October 14, 1932 in Woodstock, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Bowers Fogle. She worked alongside her husband of 65 years, John as a secretary of Smoot Sales and Services. John preceded her in death on November 2, 2018. Also preceding her in death, a son, Carl Felts and 3 siblings, Anna Coffman, Frank Fogle, Jr., and Calvin Fogle.

Mary is survived by her special nieces and nephews; her special friend and caregiver, Marie Neff; brother in law, Clayton Smoot, and his wife Peggy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Matthew Lutheran Church 208 Sand Ridge Rd, Toms Brook, VA 22660 or Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset View Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA 22664
(540) 459-2199
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved