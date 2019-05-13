Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Cornelia Craig. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Viewing 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Cornelia Craig was born February 8, 1957 in Washington, D.C. to Alvin E. Craig and Catherine Shear Craig.



She was raised in Arlington, Virginia, with an older sister and a younger sister. She graduated from Yorktown High School in 1974.



She worked a variety of jobs over the years, but her most recent and favorite one was with the Navy Federal Credit Union in Winchester, Virginia.



She married her loving husband, Dennis Carnahan, in October 1995 and they moved to Front Royal, Virginia in 2000.



She loved nature and animals, and was the happiest at their cabin in Sugar Grove, West Virginia. She enjoyed many activities, such as being a Master Gardener and a Tree Steward for many years and working the polls for various elections.



She passed away at her home May 10, 2019.



She leaves behind her devoted husband, Dennis Carnahan; two loving sisters, Caroline Craig and Elizabeth Craig; a loving brother-in-law, Richard Welch; an aunt, Patricia Pylypec; and many other dear cousins and relatives.



Mary was also a loving Mom to her "fur babies", Bailey, Josie, Jett, Frisky, and Freckles.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.



A viewing for family and friends will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on Main Street in Front Royal, Virginia 7-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16 2019.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



